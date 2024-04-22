GUMMY

GUMMY is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

NameGUMMY

RankNo.3418

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.23749472539150282,2024-04-22

Lowest Price0.001327562362557823,2025-03-10

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionGUMMY is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

