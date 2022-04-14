GTON

Gatto is a one-of-a-kind Tamagotchi-inspired game on the TON blockchain where you can raise, collect, and train the strongest pets. Compete in thrilling battles and competitions, dominate leaderboards, and earn real rewards while having fun!

NameGTON

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply20,000,000

Total Supply20,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

IntroductionGatto is a one-of-a-kind Tamagotchi-inspired game on the TON blockchain where you can raise, collect, and train the strongest pets. Compete in thrilling battles and competitions, dominate leaderboards, and earn real rewards while having fun!

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.