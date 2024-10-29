GRASS

Grass is a decentralized data layer built specifically for artificial intelligence that enables users to share their Internet bandwidth and obtain verifiable network data through a distributed network. This is achieved by leveraging idle internet connections of node operators to collect raw data, which is then processed for AI training purposes.

NameGRASS

RankNo.110

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)24.12%

Circulation Supply243,905,091

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.9008251430182934,2024-11-08

Lowest Price0.7799779838959949,2024-10-29

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

