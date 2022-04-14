GRAFI

Grafilab is a revolutionary AI ecosystem that empowers anyone, from ordinary users to developers, to participate in and benefit from AI innovation. Through our CeDePIN Cloud ,Co-Builder and AI App-store platform, users can easily deploy, train and monetize AI app/agents without needing deep technical expertise. At the heart of Grafilab is our AI Data Layer, which ensures secure data integrity, ownership, and transparency, creating a trusted environment for AI development and commercialization. Grafilab is breaking down the barriers to AI accessibility and driving the evolution toward AGI.

NameGRAFI

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply2,100,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionGrafilab is a revolutionary AI ecosystem that empowers anyone, from ordinary users to developers, to participate in and benefit from AI innovation. Through our CeDePIN Cloud ,Co-Builder and AI App-store platform, users can easily deploy, train and monetize AI app/agents without needing deep technical expertise. At the heart of Grafilab is our AI Data Layer, which ensures secure data integrity, ownership, and transparency, creating a trusted environment for AI development and commercialization. Grafilab is breaking down the barriers to AI accessibility and driving the evolution toward AGI.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
GRAFI/USDT
Grafi
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (GRAFI)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
GRAFI/USDT
Grafi
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (GRAFI)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...