GOLC

GOLCoin is created to be more than just a cryptocurrency, it is a portal leading to a new futuristic world where it will be at the core of many evolutionary projects that will change many aspects of our life. GOLCoin is a way to be involved in its revolutionary projects such as Agartha, GolexChange.io, Golchain, NFT marketplace, and many more. The next major upgrade in the ecosystem is Golchain with will be a layer 2 blockchain. With next to zero fees and up to 400 TPS and increased storage.

NameGOLC

RankNo.4161

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply290,000,000

Total Supply290,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High65.49348617035292,2022-10-08

Lowest Price0.004955936139895477,2025-03-30

Public BlockchainTRX

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
GOLC/USDT
GOLCOIN
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (GOLC)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
