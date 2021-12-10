GODS

Gods Unchained is a free-to-play trading card game where players compete in epic duels using fantasy cards. The game is built to fundamentally change how games work; using Ethereum technology to bring true digital ownership to players, as well as provide the means to earn items that actually matter. The $GODS token is designed to be the core currency of Gods Unchained, fuelling the ecosystem that empowers players to earn and sell Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

NameGODS

RankNo.509

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.19%

Circulation Supply368,472,224.0649

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate0.7369%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High8.825233783754243,2021-12-10

Lowest Price0.06425242982107134,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
