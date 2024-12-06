GOATS

GOATS is a Memefication Gaming Platform, where fun and fortune meet on TON. GOATS offers a vast library of games where users can play with $GOATS, get $GOATS and earn real $TON.

NameGOATS

RankNo.3402

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply20,000,000,000

Total Supply20,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.002312998195475341,2024-12-06

Lowest Price0.00007718448728845,2025-05-07

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

Sector

Social Media

