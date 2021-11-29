GNS

Gains Network is developing gTrade, a liquidity-efficient, powerful, and user-friendly decentralized leveraged trading platform. gTrade, our first product, wouldn't exist without the GNS token ($GNS). It acts as a mechanism of liquidity efficiency which helps us capitalise on our resources and offer the best trading experience - as well as returns for those participating in the ecosystem. Over its lifetime it has been net deflationary.

NameGNS

RankNo.650

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)9.82%

Circulation Supply29,744,148.50411996

Max Supply0

Total Supply29,744,148.50411996

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High12.453064144724843,2023-02-17

Lowest Price0.25898651506436027,2021-11-29

Public BlockchainMATIC

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

