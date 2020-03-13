GNO

Gnosis Chain is one of the first Ethereum sidechains and has stayed true to its values. It consists of a variety of products, including Gnosis Safe, Gnosis Protocol and GnosisDAO, allowing users to create, trade, and hold digital assets on Ethereum.

NameGNO

RankNo.152

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)229.73%

Circulation Supply2,638,342.15426199

Max Supply0

Total Supply2,999,934.74597423

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1088.8656450619212,2021-11-16

Lowest Price7.05027795992,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionGnosis Chain is one of the first Ethereum sidechains and has stayed true to its values. It consists of a variety of products, including Gnosis Safe, Gnosis Protocol and GnosisDAO, allowing users to create, trade, and hold digital assets on Ethereum.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
GNO/USDT
Gnosis
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (GNO)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
GNO/USDT
Gnosis
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (GNO)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...