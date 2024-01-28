GME

GME is a memecoin on the Solana chain.

NameGME

RankNo.867

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.08%

Circulation Supply6,885,214,218

Max Supply0

Total Supply6,885,214,218

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.03201316607476572,2024-06-07

Lowest Price0.000317307261834608,2024-01-28

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionGME is a memecoin on the Solana chain.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.