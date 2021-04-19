GLQ

GLQ is the native token for the Graphlinq ecosystem built on top of Ethereum (ERC20). GLQ will be used to run a graph on the platform's test net or main net to execute different processes over the blockchain to automate tasks, triggering events, and much more. GLQ will have more use cases as the ecosystem grows, as mentioned in Graphlinq's Documentation.

NameGLQ

RankNo.1190

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.14%

Circulation Supply339,999,895

Max Supply0

Total Supply650,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2021-04-19 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.19629964016231385,2024-03-21

Lowest Price0.00118026196749609,2022-06-18

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionGLQ is the native token for the Graphlinq ecosystem built on top of Ethereum (ERC20). GLQ will be used to run a graph on the platform's test net or main net to execute different processes over the blockchain to automate tasks, triggering events, and much more. GLQ will have more use cases as the ecosystem grows, as mentioned in Graphlinq's Documentation.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
GLQ/USDT
GraphLinq
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (GLQ)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
GLQ/USDT
GraphLinq
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (GLQ)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...