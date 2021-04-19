GLQ

GLQ is the native token for the Graphlinq ecosystem built on top of Ethereum (ERC20). GLQ will be used to run a graph on the platform's test net or main net to execute different processes over the blockchain to automate tasks, triggering events, and much more. GLQ will have more use cases as the ecosystem grows, as mentioned in Graphlinq's Documentation.

NameGLQ

RankNo.1190

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.14%

Circulation Supply339,999,895

Max Supply0

Total Supply650,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2021-04-19 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.19629964016231385,2024-03-21

Lowest Price0.00118026196749609,2022-06-18

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

