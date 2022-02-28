GINOA

AI based Web3 Company that services on NFT & Metaverse Price Expert and Barterplace.

NameGINOA

RankNo.2887

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.19%

Circulation Supply2,549,999

Max Supply4,999,999

Total Supply4,999,999

Circulation Rate0.5099%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.8675983705446737,2022-02-28

Lowest Price0.01759922850194172,2025-05-25

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionAI based Web3 Company that services on NFT & Metaverse Price Expert and Barterplace.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.