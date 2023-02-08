GEOD

GEODNET is a web3.0 blockchain-based highly-reliable RTK Network using DePIN principles. RTK (Real-Time Kinematics) enables a 100x improvement in position accuracy as compared to standalone GPS. GEODNET's global RTK Network naturally complements on-device sensors such as Cameras, LiDAR, and IMU's to power AI-based Autonomous Systems.

NameGEOD

RankNo.496

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,09%

Circulation Supply317 164 483,62

Max Supply0

Total Supply989 289 568

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.374641892980259,2025-01-25

Lowest Price0.008935486253898114,2023-02-08

Public BlockchainMATIC

Sector

Social Media

