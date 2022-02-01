FYN

Affyn is a Singapore-based company building a blockchain-powered Free to Play, Play-to-Earn mobile Metaverse with integrated geolocation where the virtual and real world converge.Making full use of geolocation capability and AR mechanics, Affyn incorporates the fun element of gaming with blockchain technology such as the utility of NFTs and their official currency, FYN token.

NameFYN

RankNo.2408

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.04%

Circulation Supply254,033,788

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.254%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.6880299812210757,2022-02-01

Lowest Price0.001258451588729224,2025-05-25

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductionAffyn is a Singapore-based company building a blockchain-powered Free to Play, Play-to-Earn mobile Metaverse with integrated geolocation where the virtual and real world converge.Making full use of geolocation capability and AR mechanics, Affyn incorporates the fun element of gaming with blockchain technology such as the utility of NFTs and their official currency, FYN token.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.