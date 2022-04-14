FUTBOL

0xFútbol is the next-generation ecosystem designed for the world's 4 billion fútbol fans. It connects gaming, real-world assets, DeFi, and other fútbol-related innovations into a single, integrated economy. Through products like MetaSoccer, Wonderkid, Fútbol PM, and FútbolPad, 0xFútbol transforms how fans engage with the sport, offering real ownership, rewards, and participation. The $FUTBOL token powers the entire ecosystem, enabling fans to move from passive spectators to active stakeholders in the future of fútbol.

NameFUTBOL

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply600,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

Introduction0xFútbol is the next-generation ecosystem designed for the world's 4 billion fútbol fans. It connects gaming, real-world assets, DeFi, and other fútbol-related innovations into a single, integrated economy. Through products like MetaSoccer, Wonderkid, Fútbol PM, and FútbolPad, 0xFútbol transforms how fans engage with the sport, offering real ownership, rewards, and participation. The $FUTBOL token powers the entire ecosystem, enabling fans to move from passive spectators to active stakeholders in the future of fútbol.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
FUTBOL/USDT
FUTBOL
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (FUTBOL)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
FUTBOL/USDT
FUTBOL
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (FUTBOL)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Online Customer Service
Loading...