FUEL

Fuel Network is a state minimized and parallel high throughput layer-2 (L2) blockchain for Ethereum. The Fuel stack is built from the ground up, leveraging the power of a new virtual machine (the FuelVM) in tandem with an unspent transaction output model (UTXOs) and a shared sequencing architecture to deliver incredible performance without compromising verifiability or decentralization.

Name: FUEL

Rank: No.494

Market Cap: $0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap: $0.00

Market Share: %

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H): 0.05%

Circulation Supply: 4,947,663,876.409839

Max Supply: ∞

Total Supply: 10,095,467,983.307388

Circulation Rate: %

Issue Date: --

The price at which the asset was first issued: --

All-Time High: 0.08448034403918755, 2024-12-29

Lowest Price: 0.007217400538457314, 2025-04-07

Public Blockchain: FUEL

Sector

Social Media

