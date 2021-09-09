FTT

FTT is FTX's exchange token. Holders get a fraction of exchange fees, a fraction of the liquidation insurance fund, and can use the token as collateral and to get tighter OTC spreads on FTX.

NameFTT

RankNo.146

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4.01%

Circulation Supply328,895,103.813207

Max Supply0

Total Supply328,895,103.813207

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High85.0168524,2021-09-09

Lowest Price0.7507604069941584,2025-04-17

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionFTT is FTX's exchange token. Holders get a fraction of exchange fees, a fraction of the liquidation insurance fund, and can use the token as collateral and to get tighter OTC spreads on FTX.

