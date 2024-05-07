FRBK

FreeBnk is a pioneering insured crypto hybrid application that not only facilitates the acquisition of cryptocurrencies but also enables seamless money transfers and the acquisition of various other assets, among a myriad of additional features.

NameFRBK

RankNo.4297

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply242,250,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.3899163942483835,2024-05-07

Lowest Price0.000703367981349371,2025-05-18

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

