FORM1

Form is cutting-edge layer 2 blockchain engineered to seamlessly merge social engagement with decentralized finance. The Form blockchain natively incentivizes social bonding curve applications like launchpads and AI agents with FORM and Form points while evolving the SocialFi category. Form is a single-purpose ecosystem built to decentralized the SocialFi asset class.

NameFORM1

RankNo.3766

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply5,000,000,000

Total Supply5,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.006162330908557581,2025-03-23

Lowest Price0.000075767166556216,2025-05-22

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionForm is cutting-edge layer 2 blockchain engineered to seamlessly merge social engagement with decentralized finance. The Form blockchain natively incentivizes social bonding curve applications like launchpads and AI agents with FORM and Form points while evolving the SocialFi category. Form is a single-purpose ecosystem built to decentralized the SocialFi asset class.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.