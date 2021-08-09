FLOKI

Meme coin with utility via an NFT gaming metaverse, an NFT and merchandise marketplace, and a crypto education platform. Inspired by the name of Elon Musk’s dog and partnered with his brother Kimbal Musk. FLOKI’s goal is to be a top 10 crypto project and the de-facto leader in the NFT gaming sector.

NameFLOKI

RankNo.77

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0002%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply9,624,762,589,285.361

Max Supply0

Total Supply9,660,896,122,307.63

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000346228649140735,2024-06-05

Lowest Price0.00000002,2021-08-09

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionMeme coin with utility via an NFT gaming metaverse, an NFT and merchandise marketplace, and a crypto education platform. Inspired by the name of Elon Musk’s dog and partnered with his brother Kimbal Musk. FLOKI’s goal is to be a top 10 crypto project and the de-facto leader in the NFT gaming sector.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.