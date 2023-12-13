FINC

Finceptor is a DeFi liquidity protocol with a launchpad plug-in, enabling unlaunched and publicly traded tokens to build protocol-owned liquidity – solving DeFi 1.0’s mercenary liquidity problem.

NameFINC

RankNo.1835

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.04%

Circulation Supply46,511,174.0809264

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0.4651%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.2996609008756057,2023-12-13

Lowest Price0.009502418601103327,2025-04-16

Public BlockchainBSC

Finceptor is a DeFi liquidity protocol with a launchpad plug-in, enabling unlaunched and publicly traded tokens to build protocol-owned liquidity – solving DeFi 1.0's mercenary liquidity problem.

Sector

Social Media

FINC/USDT
Finceptor
