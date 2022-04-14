FHE

Mind Network pioneers quantum-resistant Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) infrastructure, powering a fully encrypted internet through secure data and AI computation. In collaboration with industry leaders, Mind Network is establishing HTTPZ — a Zero Trust Internet Protocol — to set new standards for trusted AI and encrypted on-chain data processing in Web3 and AI ecosystems.

NameFHE

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply249,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.249%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionMind Network pioneers quantum-resistant Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) infrastructure, powering a fully encrypted internet through secure data and AI computation. In collaboration with industry leaders, Mind Network is establishing HTTPZ — a Zero Trust Internet Protocol — to set new standards for trusted AI and encrypted on-chain data processing in Web3 and AI ecosystems.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
FHE/USDT
MindNetwork FHE
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (FHE)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
FHE/USDT
MindNetwork FHE
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (FHE)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...