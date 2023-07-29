FDUSD

First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a 1:1 USD-backed stablecoin issued by First Digital Labs, the brand name of FD121 Limited. The FDUSD stablecoin is backed on a 1:1 basis by one U.S. Dollar or asset of equivalent fair value, held in accounts of regulated financial institutions in Asia. Independent reserve audits are published monthly. FDUSD is currently available on Ethereum, BNB Chain,and Sui.

NameFDUSD

RankNo.58

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0004%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)290.19%

Circulation Supply1,625,116,384.437396

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,625,116,384.437396

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.0595932045403598,2023-07-29

Lowest Price0.8811103424050479,2025-04-02

Public BlockchainETH

