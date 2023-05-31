FAKEAI

DeepFakeAI is a program designed to allow users to create deepfakes with just a few clicks, utilizing the corollary token $FAKEAI to turn a useful and entertaining tool into the backbone of a token built to increase in value.

NameFAKEAI

RankNo.4150

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply954 907 649,6

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.04428548990789404,2024-03-10

Lowest Price0.00001313484709658,2023-05-31

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionDeepFakeAI is a program designed to allow users to create deepfakes with just a few clicks, utilizing the corollary token $FAKEAI to turn a useful and entertaining tool into the backbone of a token built to increase in value.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.