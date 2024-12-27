EYWA

EYWA is a unified cross-chain liquidity market and we solve two major problems of the DeFi market: liquidity fragmentation and insecure cross-chain communications. CrossCurve is EYWA’s cross-chain trading and yield protocol designed to address the issue of fragmented liquidity. By using Curve's deep liquidity, we help both B2B and retail users enjoy low slippage rates when trading single assets and Curve LP tokens.

NameEYWA

RankNo.1934

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%1,49

Circulation Supply99.914.818

Max Supply1.000.000.000

Total Supply1.000.000.000

Circulation Rate0.0999%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.22807147007540374,2024-12-27

Lowest Price0.010474379318294385,2025-04-18

Public BlockchainARB

