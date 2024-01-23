EVO

Devomon is a premier anime-inspired brand built using blockchain technology to offer gamers the ability to own their in-game assets. Offering seamless integration of web3 elements, Devomon will act as a bridge between the web2 and web3 worlds.

NameEVO

RankNo.3831

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply4,000,000,000

Total Supply4,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.016960768467702392,2024-01-23

Lowest Price0.000230420215586228,2025-02-25

Public BlockchainBSC

