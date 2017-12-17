ERG

Ergo is a next-generation smart contract platform that ensures the economic freedom of ordinary people through secure, accessible, and decentralized financial tools.

NameERG

RankNo.457

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,31

Circulation Supply80.899.887

Max Supply97.739.924

Total Supply80.899.887

Circulation Rate0.8277%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High22.37470083618164,2017-12-17

Lowest Price0.109036761354,2020-03-17

Public BlockchainERG

IntroductionErgo is a next-generation smart contract platform that ensures the economic freedom of ordinary people through secure, accessible, and decentralized financial tools.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

