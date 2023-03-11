EQ

Equilibrium is a one-stop DeFi platform on Polkadot that allows for high leverage in trading and borrowing digital assets. It combines a full-fledged money market with an orderbook-based DEX.

NameEQ

RankNo.4406

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply12,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.004245773166431977,2023-03-11

Lowest Price0.000005668539328994,2025-03-31

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

