EPX

Ellipsis is an automated market maker (AMM) or exchange that allows users and other decentralized protocols to trade between different stablecoins with very low slippage compared to other AMM solutions. The Ellipsis protocol allows liquidity providers to earn a boost on their rewards by locking EPX, and offers increased capital efficiency in some pools by earning interest from underlying protocols.

NameEPX

RankNo.1919

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply78,888,776,854.22473

Max Supply132,000,000,000

Total Supply132,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.5976%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.003522706682859601,2022-05-23

Lowest Price0.000010850878299293,2024-09-13

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionEllipsis is an automated market maker (AMM) or exchange that allows users and other decentralized protocols to trade between different stablecoins with very low slippage compared to other AMM solutions. The Ellipsis protocol allows liquidity providers to earn a boost on their rewards by locking EPX, and offers increased capital efficiency in some pools by earning interest from underlying protocols.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.