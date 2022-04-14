ELR

Elaria (ELR) is a blockchain-powered gaming project that brings a rich, immersive fantasy world to life through strategic gameplay and token-driven mechanics. Inspired by the lore of classic trading card games, Elaria introduces players to the mystical realm of Mytherra, where powerful sorcerers known as Planescallers compete to restore balance to the shattered magic of the universe.

NameELR

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionElaria (ELR) is a blockchain-powered gaming project that brings a rich, immersive fantasy world to life through strategic gameplay and token-driven mechanics. Inspired by the lore of classic trading card games, Elaria introduces players to the mystical realm of Mytherra, where powerful sorcerers known as Planescallers compete to restore balance to the shattered magic of the universe.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
ELR/USDT
Elaria
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (ELR)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
ELR/USDT
Elaria
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (ELR)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...