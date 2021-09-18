EKTA

Ekta is an EVM compatible layer 1 mainnet which bridges traditional industries, businesses, and assets onto blockchain through their self-developed NFT marketplace, hybrid exchange, and metaverse. Their mission is to bring the next million people on-chain, enable sustainable long term value, and empower everyone to profit with purpose.

NameEKTA

RankNo.2996

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply34,769,778

Max Supply420,000,000

Total Supply220,500,000

Circulation Rate0.0827%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High10.42278917,2021-09-18

Lowest Price0,2021-11-01

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionEkta is an EVM compatible layer 1 mainnet which bridges traditional industries, businesses, and assets onto blockchain through their self-developed NFT marketplace, hybrid exchange, and metaverse. Their mission is to bring the next million people on-chain, enable sustainable long term value, and empower everyone to profit with purpose.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
EKTA/USDT
Ekta
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (EKTA)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
EKTA/USDT
Ekta
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (EKTA)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...