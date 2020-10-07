EGLD

Multiversx is a distributed transactional computation protocol which relies on a sharded state architecture and a secure Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. While most other blockchain networks require custom hardware and high energy consumption, Multiversx runs on average computers. By employing sharding, a method of parallelizing data & transactions processing, Multiversx performance will scale up with the number of computers joining the network, reaching more than 100,000 transactions per second while growing increasingly decentralized.

NameEGLD

RankNo.116

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)63.67%

Circulation Supply28,269,463.50745724

Max Supply31,415,926

Total Supply28,274,619

Circulation Rate0.8998%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High542.5796223449056,2021-11-23

Lowest Price6.54362957,2020-10-07

Public BlockchainEGLD

