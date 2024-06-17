EGAX

Egochain is a public, permissionless Layer 1 blockchain protocol aimed at fast-tracking the global shift to EVs. It combines Cosmos' rapid transactions and compatibility with Ethereum's developer ecosystem.

NameEGAX

RankNo.3777

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.058478229826881,2024-06-17

Lowest Price0.014522967737739458,2025-05-27

Public BlockchainEGAX

IntroductionEgochain is a public, permissionless Layer 1 blockchain protocol aimed at fast-tracking the global shift to EVs. It combines Cosmos' rapid transactions and compatibility with Ethereum's developer ecosystem.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.