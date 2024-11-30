EDLC

Edelcoin, a stable payment token, backed by a basket of rare and industrial metals.

NameEDLC

RankNo.5073

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply5,516,931,200

Total Supply5,516,931,200

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High28.556052078705115,2024-11-30

Lowest Price0.008241646516933852,2025-01-27

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionEdelcoin, a stable payment token, backed by a basket of rare and industrial metals.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.