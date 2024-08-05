EAI

Eternal AI is the first Bitcoin L2 designed as an open infrastructure for decentralized AI that allows anyone to create, power and use AI models trustlessly on Bitcoin.

NameEAI

RankNo.1280

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.04%

Circulation Supply224,454,519.00525588

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2244%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2903654277261663,2024-12-28

Lowest Price0.006397257988923091,2024-08-05

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionEternal AI is the first Bitcoin L2 designed as an open infrastructure for decentralized AI that allows anyone to create, power and use AI models trustlessly on Bitcoin.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.