E4C is a gaming ecosystem with strong support from Sui, built to become the bridge between web2 and web3 gaming. It is anchored on its major products, E4C: Ludus, and E4C: Final Salvation. E4C lays perfectly in the intersection of gaming infrastructure and Sui, one of the hottest L1s. E4C: Ludus is a cross-platform gaming player built in collaboration with Mysten Labs, the original contributor to Sui blockchain. It builds on the foundation of E4C: Final Salvation, Ambrus Studio’s marquee title with very strong early success metrics since its launch. E4C aims to become the new gaming platform for web3.

NameE4C

RankNo.3519

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.061767845447259516,2024-12-14

Lowest Price0.003471312452346552,2025-04-20

Public BlockchainSUI

