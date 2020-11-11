DVI

Dvision Network - a blockchain-based metaverse, which powers the robust and diversified NFT marketplace within its augmented reality. Dvision is based on three primary platform features, which are known as NFT Market, Meta-Space, and Meta-City.

NameDVI

RankNo.1119

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply961,800,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9618%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.155239604780997,2021-11-21

Lowest Price0,2020-11-11

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionDvision Network - a blockchain-based metaverse, which powers the robust and diversified NFT marketplace within its augmented reality. Dvision is based on three primary platform features, which are known as NFT Market, Meta-Space, and Meta-City.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.