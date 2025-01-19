DVA

Devap AI combines DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) and AI, leveraging the power of decentralized blockchain technology and artificial intelligence to revolutionize the e-cigarette experience.Our platform connects e-cigarette users worldwide, creating a global decentralized network that fosters community and innovation. Through a virtual space, users can share their vaping data, receive rewards, and engage in a vibrant ecosystem.

NameDVA

RankNo.5192

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply100 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6285994475742057,2025-01-19

Lowest Price0.000680796250322145,2025-03-07

Public BlockchainSOL

