DUKO

Duko IS THE CUTEST SOLANA PET Aimed to bring all the dog lovers to a low fee chain that empowers memes and communities.

NameDUKO

RankNo.1650

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply9 663 955 990

Max Supply0

Total Supply9 999 609 598

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.00729887217163372,2024-03-24

Lowest Price0.000000289013616352,2024-02-14

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionDuko IS THE CUTEST SOLANA PET Aimed to bring all the dog lovers to a low fee chain that empowers memes and communities.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.