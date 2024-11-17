DTEC

Dtec Assistant is an intelligent vehicle assistant software with artificial intelligence (AI) that can work on the existing software platform of different classes of vehicles. Thanks to its advanced natural language processing (NLP) model, it enables users to communicate with vehicles as if they were talking to a real person, to control the hardware and applications in the vehicle with voice, and to get information about any subject by chatting thanks to the DtecGPT module. The Dtec assistant is also capable of controlling all IoT (internet of things) devices.

NameDTEC

RankNo.1608

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.34%

Circulation Supply59,655,727.87368701

Max Supply450,000,000

Total Supply338,415,647.49448

Circulation Rate0.1325%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.209790098274572,2024-11-17

Lowest Price0.028555422956206725,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainMATIC

