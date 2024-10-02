DRINK

Partnered with Brewdog & Google to co-create the future of the spirits industry alongside a global community of risk-takers, creators & innovators. Built on our proprietary “Tokenised Affiliate Protocol” to allow community to sell our products and tokenise the sales contracts, creating a revolutionary new asset class. The future of RWAs & Consumer Crypto.

NameDRINK

RankNo.3014

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.13%

Circulation Supply72,772,197

Max Supply721,000,000

Total Supply721,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1009%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.0317890191454709,2024-10-02

Lowest Price0.000242837834121917,2025-05-22

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

