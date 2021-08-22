DRF

Drife is a next-generation ride-hailing platform designed to revolutionize the mobility space. Built on blockchain technology, Drife empowers both drivers and riders by eliminating commissions, enabling transparent pricing through an auction-based model, and offering fairer earnings for drivers while ensuring affordable fares for riders. With a focus on decentralization, Drife aims to create a community-driven ecosystem that promotes equality, transparency, and efficiency in the ride-hailing industry.

NameDRF

RankNo.2551

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply923 029 615,1687932

Max Supply0

Total Supply1 000 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.25959687,2021-08-22

Lowest Price0.000093987434533868,2024-06-20

Public BlockchainSUI

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

