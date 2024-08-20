DOGEGOV

Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is a memecoin community bringing awarness and humor to government accountabilty.

NameDOGEGOV

RankNo.835

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.28%

Circulation Supply979,120,253.5912844

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply979,120,253.5912844

Circulation Rate0.9791%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.5154319803477029,2024-11-13

Lowest Price0.000028823847184381,2024-08-20

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

