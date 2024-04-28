DOGE20

Developed as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network, Doge20 is a new entry in the world of doge-related memecoins, maintaining a connection with the original Dogecoin whilst offering eco-friendly staking utility, allowing token holders to earn additional tokens passively. Dogecoin20 distinguishes itself by deriving elements from the Shiba Inu-themed meme coin universe and incorporating a staking mechanism. The token adheres to the principle of "Do Only Good Everyday," continuing the philanthropic efforts associated with the Doge lineage while providing a method for passive income generation through cryptocurrency.

NameDOGE20

RankNo.8379

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply140 000 000 000

Total Supply140 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.00020361497858074,2024-04-28

Lowest Price0.000004057627085179,2025-04-03

Public BlockchainETH

