DOBO

Dona Box for Dona Block Foundation is one of the world’s most active fundraising platforms, partnering with charity organizations to help them reach their fundraising goals. Every time a person buys or sells on store, they can also support the causes that matter the most to them, and 100% of the portion of funds raised goes to the intended charities.

NameDOBO

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply2,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

