DEXE

Dexe.network or Dexe (Decentralized Social Trading Platform) – an online, decentralized and autonomous cryptocurrency assets portfolio environment which operates via autonomous smart contracts, that includes tools for virtual currency allocation, automatic rebalancing and eliminates the risks of transferring digital wallet details such as private keys and API or any virtual currency data to a third party, as well as fixing the absence of decentralized interconnection between users and successful traders within the framework of DeFi.

NameDEXE

RankNo.76

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0003%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)13.05%

Circulation Supply83,733,368.98844688

Max Supply0

Total Supply96,504,599.33609451

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High33.54117435,2021-03-08

Lowest Price0.65351413,2020-11-10

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionDexe.network or Dexe (Decentralized Social Trading Platform) – an online, decentralized and autonomous cryptocurrency assets portfolio environment which operates via autonomous smart contracts, that includes tools for virtual currency allocation, automatic rebalancing and eliminates the risks of transferring digital wallet details such as private keys and API or any virtual currency data to a third party, as well as fixing the absence of decentralized interconnection between users and successful traders within the framework of DeFi.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.