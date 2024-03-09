DEOD

This is AI powered Metaverse where users can create content, own it and earn from it.

NameDEOD

RankNo.1949

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply417,733,137.9588806

Max Supply2,000,000,000

Total Supply417,733,137.9588806

Circulation Rate0.2088%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.024220648368399503,2024-08-11

Lowest Price0.000547075562183489,2024-03-09

Public BlockchainMATIC

Sector

Social Media

