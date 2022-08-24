DEFX

A New Era of Electronic Trading Bridging the gap between TradFi and Digital Assets. DeFinity Markets is a groundbreaking institutional digital asset business that ushers in a new era of electronic trading in the digital asset landscape.

NameDEFX

RankNo.5315

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply171,516,755

Total Supply0

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.7922645368044652,2024-10-13

Lowest Price0.001196147812766748,2022-08-24

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionA New Era of Electronic Trading Bridging the gap between TradFi and Digital Assets. DeFinity Markets is a groundbreaking institutional digital asset business that ushers in a new era of electronic trading in the digital asset landscape.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.