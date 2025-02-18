DEEPSEEK

The first AI ecosystem that distributes revenue streams back to the community. Global DePIN Chain Chrome Extension: download the extension, connect your device and equip an AI Cube. The extension works as a method to collect, package and transact your data. DePIN Chain Marketplace is the hub for data companies to purchase user data. The process compensates users who sell their data. Until now, tech giants have monopolized revenue generated from their users. DePIN Chain redefines the value structure and allows its users to benefit from their browsing.

NameDEEPSEEK

RankNo.2087

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.08%

Circulation Supply790,000,000

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.014167991380617766,2025-02-18

Lowest Price0.000374776486333226,2025-05-22

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

