Dechat is an open, secure web3 communications protocol that powers decentralized user interactions. Let your users chat, discover and transact digital assets seamlessly within and across your applications.

NameDECHAT

RankNo.2514

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)3,49%

Circulation Supply4 895 047

Max Supply25 000 000

Total Supply25 000 000

Circulation Rate0.1958%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High8.743363868481442,2024-03-11

Lowest Price0.021114458728950337,2025-04-11

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionDechat is an open, secure web3 communications protocol that powers decentralized user interactions. Let your users chat, discover and transact digital assets seamlessly within and across your applications.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

Open Positions (0)
